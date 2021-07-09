Instagram Introduces New Feature 'Limits' To Fight Abuse And Harassment On The Platform

The new feature on Instagram allows users to limit unwanted comments and messages from groups of users, giving them more power to choose who they would want to interact with. This feature was rolled out to fight abuse and harassment on the social media platform. The feature called ‘Limits’ is in its initial testing stage and is available only to some users. This is an extension of the Instagram feature allowing users to mute and restrict, abusive and harassing comments.

Feature originally introduced in 2019

This was originally introduced in 2019. However, at the time, the aim of the feature was different. It was introduced earlier to let customers fight harassment. The feature will allow users to limit unwanted comments for a certain period of time and Instagram will allow users to switch off the limit after that period of time. The social media platform will also recommend groups of accounts that you may want to limit comments and messages from based on your interactions and other data, and you can choose who to limit from your follower list as well as non-followers. Matt Navarra, a social media consultant and industry commentator took to Twitter to post about Instagram's new feature. Matt Navarra posted a thread giving details about the feature with screenshots of its user interface.

Instagram has a NEW ‘Limits’ feature to help you manage harassment from groups of people



- Instagram will recommend groups of accounts you may want to limit comments and messages from



- Limited comments and messages will be hidden unless you approve them



H/T @ahmedghanem pic.twitter.com/7aYsVUWhNw — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 8, 2021

Here’s a few more screenshots of Instagram’s ‘Limits’ features pic.twitter.com/ssR7VmpG7m — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 8, 2021

A statement made by Instagram

Instagram has been focusing on combating issues like abusive behaviours, hate speech and harassment. It has a number of features that enable the users to do so, along with a filter to limit hate speech in Direct Messages received by a user. Reportedly, Instagram gave out a statement saying that the Limits feature is currently in the testing stage. The feature can be accessed by the limited users in the Privacy tab of their Settings. They said that they want to provide more ways to manage intense instances of harassment or abuse and that they’re testing a new tool that allows people to hide comments and DMs from recent followers and people they don’t follow for a certain period of time.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)