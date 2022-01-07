Instagram Is Testing New Feed Options Called Favourites And Following; Check Details Here

Quick links:
Image: @mosseri/Twitter
Instagram is rolling out the ability to sort one's feed in two new ways. While users across the world already have access to the Home page, Instagram is beginning to test two new views on the app's home screen - Favorites and Following. It is Instagram's attempt to give users more control over the experience they have on the social media platform. Keep reading to know more about the new home screen layouts for Instagram.
In a tweet from his official account, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram announced the Feed Changes. He says in the tweet that Instagram is testing the ability to switch between three different feeds on users' home screens. He also says that the topics will be launched soon in the public version of the application. Find the official tweet and the video where Mosseri explains these features attached below.
Testing Feed Changes 👀— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022
We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):
- Home
- Favorites
- Following
We hope to launch these soon. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp
Instagram head Mosseri says that the features are already out and being tested on several devices. Along with that, Instagram is looking forward to a launch in the first half of this year. On a related topic, Instagram has rolled out a new feature that will enable users to reply to comments (on posts) via Reels. The feature is called Reels Visual Replies and will help creators reply to comments on their posts with their own unique style. Reels Virtual Replies will help Instagram to increase engagement on the platform. Keep reading to know more about how to use Instagram Reels Replies. Stay tuned for more app news and technology news.