Last Updated:

Instagram Is Testing New Feed Options Called Favourites And Following; Check Details Here

Instagram head Mosseri says that the features are already out and being tested on several devices. Along with that, Instagram might launch these features soon.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Instagram is testing new Feed options called Favorites and Following, check details here

Image: @mosseri/Twitter


Instagram is rolling out the ability to sort one's feed in two new ways. While users across the world already have access to the Home page, Instagram is beginning to test two new views on the app's home screen - Favorites and Following. It is Instagram's attempt to give users more control over the experience they have on the social media platform. Keep reading to know more about the new home screen layouts for Instagram. 

In a tweet from his official account, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram announced the Feed Changes. He says in the tweet that Instagram is testing the ability to switch between three different feeds on users' home screens. He also says that the topics will be launched soon in the public version of the application. Find the official tweet and the video where Mosseri explains these features attached below. 

New Instagram Feed layout being tested 

  • Home: it is the layout that is currently available on the Instagram application. Here, Instagram shows content on the basis of users' interests. Adam also mentions that "most people don't get through most of their feeds" which indicates that users do not browse the home page in its entirety, jumping to the Reels or the Explore section. 
  • Favourites: This is the news feed that Instagram is beginning to test with users. Adam says that the Favorites feed will be a subset of the accounts that the users follow and whose posts and update they do not want to miss. The feature might be used to set a few creators, friends or family's Instagram account as a favourite.
  • Following: this option will showcase posts in chronological order from the accounts followed by users. This feed would be different from the Home as it will display posts as they are uploaded by the accounts whom users follow. 

Instagram head Mosseri says that the features are already out and being tested on several devices. Along with that, Instagram is looking forward to a launch in the first half of this year. On a related topic, Instagram has rolled out a new feature that will enable users to reply to comments (on posts) via Reels. The feature is called Reels Visual Replies and will help creators reply to comments on their posts with their own unique style. Reels Virtual Replies will help Instagram to increase engagement on the platform. Keep reading to know more about how to use Instagram Reels Replies. Stay tuned for more app news and technology news. 

Image: @mosseri/Twitter

READ | Instagram Playback 2021: How to view Instagram playback feature?
READ | Instagram launches Reels Replies: What is the new feature, how to use?
READ | Instagram rolls out Profile Embed, allows users to insert a mini-profile on websites
READ | Don't want to miss your favourite Instagram Reels? Here's how to save them
READ | Instagram Recently Deleted feature allows users to restore deleted posts: Here's how
Tags: Instagram, App news, technology news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com