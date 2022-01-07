Instagram Is Testing New Feed Options Called Favourites And Following; Check Details Here

Instagram is rolling out the ability to sort one's feed in two new ways. While users across the world already have access to the Home page, Instagram is beginning to test two new views on the app's home screen - Favorites and Following. It is Instagram's attempt to give users more control over the experience they have on the social media platform. Keep reading to know more about the new home screen layouts for Instagram.

In a tweet from his official account, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram announced the Feed Changes. He says in the tweet that Instagram is testing the ability to switch between three different feeds on users' home screens. He also says that the topics will be launched soon in the public version of the application. Find the official tweet and the video where Mosseri explains these features attached below.

Testing Feed Changes 👀



We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

- Home

- Favorites

- Following



We hope to launch these soon. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

New Instagram Feed layout being tested

Home: it is the layout that is currently available on the Instagram application. Here, Instagram shows content on the basis of users' interests. Adam also mentions that "most people don't get through most of their feeds" which indicates that users do not browse the home page in its entirety, jumping to the Reels or the Explore section.

Favourites: This is the news feed that Instagram is beginning to test with users. Adam says that the Favorites feed will be a subset of the accounts that the users follow and whose posts and update they do not want to miss. The feature might be used to set a few creators, friends or family's Instagram account as a favourite.

Following: this option will showcase posts in chronological order from the accounts followed by users. This feed would be different from the Home as it will display posts as they are uploaded by the accounts whom users follow.

Instagram head Mosseri says that the features are already out and being tested on several devices. Along with that, Instagram is looking forward to a launch in the first half of this year. On a related topic, Instagram has rolled out a new feature that will enable users to reply to comments (on posts) via Reels. The feature is called Reels Visual Replies and will help creators reply to comments on their posts with their own unique style. Reels Virtual Replies will help Instagram to increase engagement on the platform. Keep reading to know more about how to use Instagram Reels Replies. Stay tuned for more app news and technology news.

Image: @mosseri/Twitter