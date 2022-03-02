Instagram launches auto-generated captions for videos on the app

Videos on Instagram will now have auto-generated captions, Adam Mosseri announced via a Twitter post published on March 1, 2022. The new feature will help creators on Instagram, who post videos regularly. Previously, such creators had to add captions manually to their videos, which is a tedious process. Now that Instagram has launched the auto-generated captions feature for videos on the platform, it will save a lot of time for creators.

In addition to creators, the feature helps those in deaf and hard-of-hearing communities or users who like to watch videos on mute. A new release from the platform also reveals that auto-generated captions will only be available in selected languages at the time of launch. Additionally, the tool is backed by an intelligent algorithm that will learn as people use the feature, hence the quality of captions may improve over time.

It’s a long time coming, but we’re excited to share a new tool that empowers those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.



Videos on Instagram will now have auto-generated captions, where you have the option to turn them off or on. pic.twitter.com/DNyzcdiPSU — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) March 1, 2022

The auto-generated captions on Instagram will surely help creators and people with hearing impairments. However, it is not known whether the feature will have an effect on the engagement of the videos it features. Users might like to watch videos without sound, but that takes away from the overall experience of viewing videos on the platform. It will be interesting to see how the feature works for Instagram.

In another social media news, the photos and videos sharing application Instagram seems to have increased the minimum daily usage time limit (optional feature) for its users. By setting a daily time limit, the application reminds users to take a break. While the platform does not directly provide the reason behind increasing the time limit, it could be because of the less engagement on the application, driving in lesser ad revenue. Keep reading to know more about the change in Instagram's daily time limit.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Instagram has increased the minimum time limit from 10 minutes to 30 minutes in the 'Set daily time limit' feature. Previously, the social media platform gave options to the user to set daily time limits as low as 15 or 10 minutes per day, as a part of a campaign to convince users to use the app wisely. However, the platform has reversed the options available, and users cannot set a daily usage limit below 30 minutes, while the maximum daily usage limit goes up to three hours.