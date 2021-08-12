Instagram Launches 'Limits' To Curb Unwanted And Abusive Messages On Platform

Instagram has launched a new feature that will prevent the spread of hatred and abuse on the social media platform. The new feature is called 'Limits' and it stops comments and direct messages from a user that either does not follow or has recently followed an account on the platform, which has the 'Limits' feature enabled. Endorsing the new feature, the company quoted a recent example of racist abuse spread across the platform following the Euro 2020 Football men's final and how the new feature can prevent such outbursts. Keep reading to know more.

Instagram's new 'Limits' feature to prevent sudden spikes of negative attention on the platform

As stated earlier, when users will enable the new 'Limits feature, they 'will not receive a comment or direct message from someone that either does not follow their account or has recently followed them. It will prevent a sudden spike in negative and criticizing comments that might come from people who do not know or have not been a part of the user's community. The feature will be useful for people who have a lot of followers on the platform and do not wish to disable their DM or comments section. In a nutshell, the Limits feature will enable users to hide abusive messages on Insta.

The social media platform has highlighted an example of the 2020 men's Euro 2020 Football men's final, where England faced a defeat. Following the event, team members had to face racist comments on Instagram, after which a few social media accounts were banned for up to 10 years. Such an influx of unwanted or abusive messages is exactly what the new feature 'Limits' is designed to curb.

Here is what Instagram says while launching the new 'Limits' feature

In an official blog post dated August 10, 2021, Instagram says that "Our research shows that a lot of negativity towards public figures comes from people who don’t actually follow them, or who have only recently followed them, and who simply pile on in the moment." Additionally, the Facebook-owned social media platform also says that "Limits allows you to hear from your long-standing followers while limiting contact from people who might only be coming to your account to target you."