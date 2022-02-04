Instagram Launches 'Take A Break' Feature For IOS Users In All Countries; See How It Works

After testing the feature in November 2021, Instagram has finally decided to roll out its 'Take a Break' feature. This feature will be available in all the countries, India included. As the name suggests, the feature will help users take a break from the platform after continuously scrolling through it. It will be an optional feature that can be set up by all users and will remind them to take some time off the application.

A similar feature on the Meta-owned social media platform allows users to set the maximum amount of time that they want to spend on the application on a daily basis. It is called Daily Limit. Along with both these features, the platform is trying to spread awareness among the youth about the limited usage of Instagram and it has also collaborated with We The Young, a youth-driven platform and created a campaign called Break Zaroori Hai. Currently, the feature is rolling out to users on iOS and will be released for android users in the coming days.

Instagram' new feature encourages users to take a break from the platform

Back in November 2021, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram at Meta explained the idea behind the 'Take a Break' feature. Mosseri said that if users opt for the feature, it encourages them to take a break from Instagram. It does so by popping up a message box that reads "Regular breaks can help you reset. You can now turn on reminders to take breaks when it makes sense for you." Now that the feature is being rolled out for users, it will allow them to set timers for different durations. As shown by Mosseri, there are four options available to choose from - 10 minutes, 20 minutes, 30 minutes or none.

Additionally, the platform has also worked upon suggesting users ideas for what they should do during the break. For instance, the application will show up with the following suggestions when it reminds users to take a break - take a few deep breaths, write down what you're thinking, listen to your favourite song, do something on your to-do list. The head of Instagram also says that the Take a Break feature is an attempt to provide users with more control over their experience of Instagram. Stay tuned for more updates on Instagram and other tech news.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH