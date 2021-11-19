Instagram launches two new features for app: Rage Shake and Carousel Deletion

Instagram has recently added a new feature called 'Rage Shake' to its application. The feature allows Instagram users to report a problem by shaking their phones. The feature is available for both Android and iOS users in the United States and it might be available to other parts of the world in future. Additionally, the platform has also launched another feature called Carousel Deletion, which will allow users to delete a single image from an uploaded carousel.

Head at Instagram, Adam Mosseri explains the new feature in a 1:50 minute video uploaded on Instagram via his official account on November 17, 2021. Mosseri states that users will be able to report issues or any other problems that they might face quickly to Instagram Rage shaking on Instagram will allow users to directly report a problem at its onset, instead of going through several menus and locating the report option in the Settings menu on the application.

Covering ✌️ this week:

- Carousel Deletion (finally!)

- Rage Shake



Did you know about these 💎s? Any other features you’d like me to cover? Let me know 👇 pic.twitter.com/Yx0q4UGFfb — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 17, 2021

Instagram will allow users to shake their device to report a problem

While explaining the feature in his video, Adam Mosseri mentions a few examples of issues with Instagram that can be reported via the Rage Shake feature. These issues include non-working Instagram Stories, issues with audio on posts or stories, issues in uploading a post on the platform or other similar problems that might come up while using the photos and videos sharing platform Instagram. Shaking the phone will open the 'Did something go wrong' feature which will allow users to report a problem. Such a feature is already available on other social media platforms such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Another feature that has been introduced by Instagram enables users to delete a picture from an uploaded carousel, which was not possible previously. For instance, if a user has uploaded six photographs in a carousel post on Instagram and wants to delete the fifth one, it is now possible. For doing this, one needs to open the carousel, click on the three dots on the top right corner of the post and from the menu that opens, click on 'Edit'. Thereafter, one can swipe to the picture that has to be deleted and use the icon on the top left corner of the picture to remove it from the carousel.