Instagram Links Now Available For All Users, Won't Be Restricted Only To Verified Users

A few months ago, Instagram was working on a new Links feature. Just like users add an external link through the Swipe Up feature, Instagram Link can be used as a sticker on the platform and allows users to add links to external web pages or Instagram accounts through it. While the feature was supposed to be limited to verified accounts or accounts with a significant number of followers, Instagram has announced that the Links feature will now be available to all users on the platform.

According to an official blog post, Instagram Links are now available for everyone on the platform. Facebook-owned social media application started testing the feature earlier this year, when several Instagram users were getting a notification saying "Starting August 30, swipe up links will go away. To add a link to your story, use the new link sticker." Link Stickers, as the name suggests, are stickers with embedded links that redirect a user to an external web page on the internet, just like the Swipe Up gesture did.

In an official blog post, Instagram said that "Over the years, businesses, creators and change-makers have shown how sharing resources and information can inspire their communities. From organizing and educating around equity, social justice and mental well-being to showcasing new product drops to customers, link sharing is helpful in many ways — so now we're giving access to everyone."

How to add Link stickers to Instagram Stories?

Capture or upload content to Instagram story

From the navigation bar, select the sticker tool

Locate and tap on the 'Link' sticker add a link to the Instagram story

Tap on done

Place the Link sticker as desired

Tao on the sticker for colour variations

When the feature was first introduced to Instagram, it was available to verified accounts. With the feature now being available to all users, Instagram has completely replaced the Swipe Up feature through its platform, which has already been discontinued in the month of August 2021. The development will facilitate Instagram users in engaging with their followers through Instagram stories. Stay tuned for more news about Facebook-owned platforms.