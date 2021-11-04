Instagram Reintroduces Twitter Cards Previews Feature After Nine Years

Instagram has announced that it is reintroducing the link preview feature on Twitter starting Thursday, November 4. Now the Twitter users who share an Instagram link on the platform will be able to see an image as a preview of the post, unlike previously where just the URL text was visible. In a tweet shared by Instagram, it wrote, "They said it would never happen… Twitter Cards previews start rolling out TODAY. Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter, a preview of that post will appear."

The photosharing site had removed the Twitter Card preview feature back in 2012 after it was acquired by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta. According to The Verge, Instagram founder and former CEO Kevin Systrome had then said that the decision was his own and not Zuckerberg's and was purely meant for taking control of the content on Instagram.

This decision reportedly gave birth to a nine-year-old feud that has finally been solved, as Twitter also welcomed the decision and promoted the feature. Laying out a tweet, the micro-blogging site said, "If you want to share your latest Instagram post on the Twitter timeline too, you’re in luck: now when you share a link to an IG post in a Tweet, it’ll show up as a card with a preview of the photo. Rolling out on Android, iOS, and web."

