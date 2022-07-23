Instagram Releases New Remix Features; Videos Shorter Than 15 Mins To Be Shared As Reels

Instagram has announced a couple of features and changes for all users. The platform has added new features to the Remix options available to both creators and users. Further, it has released two new features that will help users in creating content by providing templates. In addition, Instagram is also going to merge the Reels and Videos section shown in the profile. Keep reading to know more about all the Instagram updates.

Instagram Remix updates

On Instagram, Remix is a feature that allows users to create a new video using a video that has been created and published by another user. While the feature has helped both creators and regular users to share their ideas, it is getting three new additions. In the future, Instagram users will be able to Remix public photos. Further, the platform is adding more Remix layouts, including a green screen, horizontal or vertical split-screen, or picture-in-picture reaction view. In addition, users can add their clip in such a way that it will appear after the original video plays.

Reels creators get two new features called Template and Dual

Apart from the additions to the Remix feature, Instagram is also releasing two new features called Template and Dual. Template allows users to crate reels by preloading audio and clip placeholder. The Template feature can help users in getting inspiration for making Reels and they can find template ideas by tapping the camera icon on the Reels tab. Further, creators can now use their front and the back camera together to record something that's happening and their reaction at the same time, using the Dual feature.

Videos shorter than 15 minutes will be shown as Reels

Shortly, Instagram is going to merge the Reels and Videos tab in users' profiles. "Since reels offer a more immersive and entertaining way to watch and create videos on Instagram, we’re bringing these creative tools and the full-screen experience to your video posts, too. In the coming weeks, new video posts shorter than 15 minutes will be shared as reels. Videos posted before this change will remain as videos and won’t become reels." If users have a public account, their Reels, which also contain short videos, will be shown to other users on the platform.