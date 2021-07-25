Instagram Sensitivity Filter-Limiting Sensitive Content Or Limiting Reach?

Instagram has launched a new sensitivity filter which seems to be limiting the reach of creator's posts or blocking them. As per a report, a lot of content creators on the platform are warning their followers to remove the sensitivity filter setting. The Instagram sensitivity filter was launched on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, and it allows users to set limits on viewing sensitive content on Instagram's Explore page. Instagram says that the sensitivity filter is meant to curb the spread of self-harm content or other potentially sensitive content that might be offensive/hurtful to people.

Instagram sensitivity filter - limiting sensitive content or limiting content creator's reach?

A report by The Verge states that content creators on Instagram are concerned about the new sensitivity filter that was introduced earlier this week. Apparently, the new feature is limiting the reach of content that creators put across on the social media platform. Creators and artists have a collectable opinion that Instagram is categorising all sensitive content under one term. As a result, both creators and followers are having issues floating and viewing posts on the platform. However, Instagram claims that it allows users to both decrease and increase the amount of sensitive content that they wish to view on their explore feeds.

The Verge quotes an Instagram post of Philip Miner, who is an artist and creator of queer hobby magazine called Natural Pursuits saying "Over the past 24 hours, I've had conversations with artists and other creators who are incredibly frustrated by having their work hidden. Conversely, people are frustrated that they can't find the content they want to see." The argument is based on the selective sensitive nature of posts. Creators claim that there are viewers who wish to discover what might be deemed as 'sensitive'.

On the related news, a spokesperson has informed The Verge that the new filter injected earlier this week has no impact on user's feeds and stories, where they will continue to watch content from the accounts they follow. Sensitive content is defined by the Recommendation Guidelines of Instagram, which defines categories for content in the explore feed and IGTV. Post-implementation of the sensitivity filter, sensitive content is still allowed on Instagram, but it might be surface less frequently for users who set their sensitivity limit to lower levels.