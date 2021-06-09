Instagram Sheds Light On How It Works, Reveals Things It Closely Monitors To Show Content

In order to avoid misconceptions, Instagram explained how it works to help people understand what they actually do. Instagram shared blog posts on Tuesday that sheds light on how Instagram’s technology works and how it impacts the experiences that people have across the app-- detailing the most important "signals". It answers questions like- "How does Instagram decide what shows up for me first?”; “Why do some of my posts get more views than others?"; and "How does Instagram decide what to show me in Explore?"

Algorithm

A variety of algorithms, classifiers, and processes are used each with its own purpose. When the app was first launched in 2010, Instagram was a single stream of photos in chronological order. Buy it evolved as more people joined, later the app developed and introduced a Feed that ranked posts based on what you care about the most. Each part of the app – Feed, Explore, Reels – uses its own algorithm tailored to how people use it. The app now ranks things differently in different parts of the app, based on how people use them.

Feed and Stories

Feed and Stories are places where people want to see content from their friends, family or the ones that they follow on the app. With any ranking algorithm, how it works can be broken down into steps. On Feed and Stories, the app factors info about the post itself (how popular it is, when was it posted), as well as info about the person posting it, your activity and your relationship with the person based on your interactions with them (likes, DMs, comments and all that good stuff).

Explore

It is designed to help discover new things. Places like Explore are all about discovering new content. Here the app considers how relevant the topics/content being shared are to users, and how people with similar interests to yours have engaged with stuff on IG, to help broaden the net of things to show you.

Reels

For Reels, the app also considers things like how many and how quickly people are liking, commenting and sharing reels, to determine how interesting it may be for the users. The goal with it is to show the content that keeps you engaged. Especially for Reels, that’s why the app avoids showing political content, but users can still see favs posting political Reels if in case they follow them, directly on the Feed and on profile.

This is not how Instagram is always going to work because it keeps changing with the passage of time. But Instagram will inform when things change. That way users will have the latest information directly from the source rather than being left with questions and very few answers.

(Image Credits: PIXABAY/UNSPLASH)