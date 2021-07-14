Instagram Stories Reshare Feature Enables Users To Review Content Before Sharing

Instagram is testing a new feature called 'Reshare'. The new feature will allow users to view a collection of recently viewed content in the Stories section of the app, which can be shared with other people on the social media application. The collection of posts and reels viewed in the last hour will be collected in a reshare sticker, which can be found and used while creating a Story. The feature will encourage people to be more deliberate while sharing content on the platform. Keep reading to know more about the new Instagram Reshare feature.

People tell us that they prefer original Stories content over reshared posts, so we're testing a new way to reshare w/ stickers. Our hope is that people will be more intentional when they share, which will create a better Stories experience for everyone. https://t.co/ZKWllvvJ5L — Vishal Shah (@vishalshahis) July 13, 2021

Instagram Reshare allows users to collect and share content viewed in the past hour

Users can see recently viewed content in one place

Instagram Stories is a new feature that might change the way users reshare content. The test provides users with a collection of content that has been viewed recently in the Stories section of the application. That collection will be available under a new reshare sticker while users create stories for sharing with their followers. Along with that, reels and posts viewed in the past hour and posts created recently will appear here.

The new feature will encourage thoughtful resharing of content

Content that will be shared through the sticker will have a backdrop of an existing story, which will provide context and personalization. Currently, when a user shares any form of content on Instagram on their story, it stands against a plain and simple background. Instagram is testing the new feature with a few users and hence it is not guaranteed to be launched for application.

The new Instagram stories feature is not confirmed for the public app yet

The new feature will allow a user to review what they have seen in the past few hours, and then reshare what they feel is relevant for other users as well. By this, users will become more aware of what they are sharing. However, Instagram has tested quite a few features that did not make it to the app, but they do give users an idea of what the social media platform is planning, which eventually affects the usage pattern of millions of people around the world.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH