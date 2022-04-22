Last Updated:

Instagram Testing New Features, Will Remove 'Recent' Tab To Reshuffle Hashtag Content

Up until now, Instagram has been showing content in different tabs like Top and Recent. As a part of a test, the platform will remove the Recent tab.

Instagram is testing a new interface with a small user group that will show more recent content in the reels and the hashtags search section. In particular, the test removes the recent section that appears when some search via hashtags. The Verge mentions that the test will only let users see the most liked posts or the most liked Reels. Keep reading to know more about the test.  

Up until now, Instagram has been showing content in different tabs like 'Top' and 'Recent.' While Top displays content that has been liked by viewers, Recent shows content that has been posted recently. However, in the test being conducted by the Meta-owned social media platform, it will remove the 'Recent' tab and show more recent posts and Reels in the Top and the Reels tabs.

In an official tweet, Instagram said, "We want to see if this helps people connect with more interesting and relevant content on hashtags, while also keeping them across what's current." Most recently, the application has also launched a slew of new features for those who spend time messaging on the platform. Find the official tweet attached below and more about the new Instagram features in the next section. 

New Instagram messaging features

  • Reply while browsing: while browsing through the application, users can now reply to messages without opening their inbox, which is much more convenient than before. 
  • Quickly send to friends: users will now be able to share any post to their closest friends on the platform with the tap of a button. 
  • See who's online: at the top of their inbox, users will be able to see who's free to chat, thereby giving them more opportunities to connect with friends.
  • Users can now share a preview of a song from Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify to their friends who will be able to listen for 30 seconds as a preview directly from the chat. 
  • Just like the feature on Messenger, Instagram users can now send silent messages to other users on the platform with the help of the @slient tag. 
  • Instagram has released a new lo-fi chat theme for users to try. 
  • In an Instagram group chat, users will now be able to create a poll, which was previously possible on Messenger.
