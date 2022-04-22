Instagram Testing New Features, Will Remove 'Recent' Tab To Reshuffle Hashtag Content

Instagram is testing a new interface with a small user group that will show more recent content in the reels and the hashtags search section. In particular, the test removes the recent section that appears when some search via hashtags. The Verge mentions that the test will only let users see the most liked posts or the most liked Reels. Keep reading to know more about the test.

Up until now, Instagram has been showing content in different tabs like 'Top' and 'Recent.' While Top displays content that has been liked by viewers, Recent shows content that has been posted recently. However, in the test being conducted by the Meta-owned social media platform, it will remove the 'Recent' tab and show more recent posts and Reels in the Top and the Reels tabs.

In an official tweet, Instagram said, "We want to see if this helps people connect with more interesting and relevant content on hashtags, while also keeping them across what's current." Most recently, the application has also launched a slew of new features for those who spend time messaging on the platform. Find the official tweet attached below and more about the new Instagram features in the next section.

For a small group, we’re testing more recent and timely content in ‘Top’ and ‘Reels’ tabs in hashtags, and removing the ‘Recent’ tab. We want to see if this helps people connect with more interesting and relevant content on hashtags, while also keeping them across what’s current. pic.twitter.com/nLb6BiFRws — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) April 19, 2022

