Instagram Tests 'Favorites' Feature That Will Allow Users To Prioritise Specific Accounts

Instagram is testing a new feature called Favorites. The feature will help Instagram users to see the posts, stories and other content from their preferred accounts or handles by setting them as a priority. When an account will be added to 'Favorites' in a profile, the posts from that account will be showed to the user at the top of their feed.

According to a mobile developer who posted the screenshots of the feature through his Twitter handle, Instagram is working on the feature and users might soon get their hands on it. The mobile developer, Alessandro Paluzzi shared two screenshots in a tweet that was posted on September 9, 2021. The feature will provide Instagram users better control over their feed by letting the platform know about the accounts that are important.

#Instagram is working on "Favorites" 👀



ℹ️ Posts from your favorites are shown higher in feed. pic.twitter.com/NfBd8v4IHR — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 9, 2021

Instagram Favorites feature will let users prioritize accounts on the platform

Instagram is home to a plethora of brands, companies, organizations, movie stars, celebrities, sportsmen, creators and many more. From such a universe of content, it might be difficult to see the posts from a favourite account, and their content might be lost among others in a feed. This might be annoying for some users as the algorithm can make them miss several posts from their favourite user on the social media platform. The Instagram Favorites feature will come as a solution to this problem, and display posts and content from the user's favourite creator, actor or brand at the top of their feed.

As of now, Instagram creates a feed for the user based on the most recent posts shared by the people followed and their recent interaction with posts. While browsing through the social media platform, users see a lot of posts or content that they did not want to see, but like it anyhow. Since the algorithm learns from user interactions with other posts, such as likes, comments, sharing and saving the post, the feed might not always show posts that a user actually wants to see. While the feature is still being tested, it is not clear when it will be launched for all users on the platform.