Instagram Users Left Irritated Due To Global Outage; Netizens Take To Twitter And React

Creating major discomfort among social media communities across the world, Instagram crashed on Thursday for unclear reasons. According to Downdetector, a company that tracks internet outages, Instagram services crashed at 11.30 am IST, with reports peaking around 12.30 pm IST. More than 700 Instagram users have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the service, they also revealed that over 3,000 outage reports came from India. Users have reported that they were unable to access Instagram in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Facebook has not yet responded to the disruption.

Netizens reacted on Twitter after Instagram crashed

People hurried to Twitter as soon as their Instagram handles went down to find out the reason behind the crash. After learning that Instagram crashed globally, they started sharing hilarious memes on Twitter. One user wrote, "Me coming to Twitter to check if Instagram really got crashed or my wifi is not working." Meanwhile, some users who mistook the outage as an issue with their internet connection too shared their remarks on Twitter.

Me coming to Twitter to check if Instagram really got crashed or my wifi is not working #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/1vWM1na0PQ — Leeroy's PER-FECT (@liamsrealgf) September 2, 2021

Me scrolling through twitter after knowing that instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/7vwaLY06IG — 𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒚𝒙𝒕𝒂𝒏|𝐛𝐭𝐬🍒 (@btsxluvz) September 2, 2021

me constantly refreshing Instagram thinking it was a WiFi problem: #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/PU1KtlxFZQ — Dean Hanford (@dean_hanford) September 2, 2021

All of us right now running to twitter to see if it’s not just our own instagram that is down#instagramdown #instadown pic.twitter.com/VAnh4RoOuB — Amandeep Saxena (@AmandeepSaxena6) September 2, 2021

When you realise it's not your wifi it's the Instagram that's down. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/uHoxAmBSBW — I am DRUGS (@OversmartMe) September 2, 2021

The Instagram outage was extensive, affecting a variety of the platform's functions. According to a few Instagram users who flocked to Twitter and Downdetector's forum to report, the outage had differing impacts across various users. While some had issues while refreshing the feed, some others reported that their DMs were not working, and a few claimed that profiles were showing an error while visiting. Initially, users assumed that their internet connection was down, but complaints began to come in quickly. Some even tried uninstalling and reloading the Instagram app, but nothing worked because the problem was with the server.

At roughly 2.10 pm, Instagram resumed service on both Android and iOS platforms, allowing users to view their photo feeds and send direct messages. Instagram Live and Instagram Reels were also operational again.

Everyone going on twitter to see is instagram is really down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ZB04NzQtXi — Anil Shahdadpuri (@AnilShahdadpur3) September 2, 2021

Restore service takes time

Owing to numerous flaws in how these services are being made available to users, social media outages have become a common issue these days. Although companies like Facebook, Google, and Twitter travel all lengths to ensure smooth functioning, it often takes longer than expected. Earlier in July this year, thousands of people were unable to access Facebook, Instagram, or Messenger. However, Facebook, the parent company, were quick to rectify the technical issue that prevented users from accessing the social media sites.

Image- @thengineerjokes/Twitter, Unsplash