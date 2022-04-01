Instagram's New Messaging Features Enable Users To Respond To Messages While Browsing App

After WhatsApp, Instagram has now launched a series of new messaging features that will permit users to multitask on the application. The features were announced through a blog post on Instagram websites and will be rolled out to users in select countries. The features will allow users to browse their feed while chatting with other users at the same time among other key features.

In the official blog post published on March 31, 2022, Instagram stated that "we're introducing several new messaging features, including the ability to share music previews, send a message silently, the ability to see who's online to chat and more." Adding to it, the social media platform said, "this announcement is a part of our ongoing work to improve how you connect and share with your closest friends." Find more details about the new Instagram messaging features below.

New Instagram messaging features

Reply while browsing: while browsing through the application, users can now reply to messages without opening their inbox, which is much more convenient than before.

Quickly send to friends: users will now be able to share any post to their closest friends on the platform with the tap of a button.

See who's online: at the top of their inbox, users will be able to see who's free to chat, thereby giving them more opportunities to connect with friends.

Users can now share a preview of a song from Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify to their friends who will be able to listen for 30 seconds as a preview directly from the chat.

Just like the feature on Messenger, Instagram users can now send silent messages to other users on the platform with the help of @slient tag.

Instagram has released a new lo-fi chat theme for users to try.

In an Instagram group chat, users will now be able to create a poll, which was previously possible on Messenger.

While writing this report, the new Instagram messaging features are available in select countries. However, the platform has plans to expand globally. Therefore, some users might have to wait to get their hands on the new features that make messaging and connecting with friends easier across the app. Stay tuned for more tech news.