Instagram's New Messaging Features Enable Users To Respond To Messages While Browsing App

After WhatsApp, Instagram has now launched a series of new messaging features that will permit users to multitask on the application. The features were announced through a blog post on Instagram websites and will be rolled out to users in select countries. The features will allow users to browse their feed while chatting with other users at the same time among other key features.
In the official blog post published on March 31, 2022, Instagram stated that "we're introducing several new messaging features, including the ability to share music previews, send a message silently, the ability to see who's online to chat and more." Adding to it, the social media platform said, "this announcement is a part of our ongoing work to improve how you connect and share with your closest friends." Find more details about the new Instagram messaging features below.
While writing this report, the new Instagram messaging features are available in select countries. However, the platform has plans to expand globally. Therefore, some users might have to wait to get their hands on the new features that make messaging and connecting with friends easier across the app. Stay tuned for more tech news.