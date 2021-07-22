Internet Outage: Zomato, Disney+ Hotstar, Paytm All Go Down For 30 Mins; Akamai Makes Fix

In a massive internet outage, apps like Zomato, Disney+ Hotstar, Steam, Paytm, Sony LIV, Paytm, PlayStation Network (PSN) stopped working on Thursday night. The Internet outage was confirmed by leading cloud service provider Akamai Technologies on Twitter. Akamai Technologies in a series of Tweets revealed that it is experiencing a service disruption and investigation is on. After 30 mins, Akamai Technologies announced that the disruption has been resolved; however, it did not reveal the reason behind the internet outage.

We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated. — Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated. — Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

Notably, the internet outage is not only in India but also around the world. As per BBC, the internet outage also impacted on websites like HSBC bank, British Airways, FedEx, Delta Airlines, and McDonald's. A source at Akamai has told Republic TV that the matter is still being investigated.

Paytm on internet outage

Paytm addressed the outage and revealed that the services were affected due to a global outage at Akamai.

Update: Some Paytm services are affected due to global outage at Akamai.



We are actively working towards a resolution. — Paytm 😷 💉 (@Paytm) July 22, 2021

Update 2: All our services are back online and working smoothly like before. 🥳 — Paytm 😷 💉 (@Paytm) July 22, 2021

Zomato Founder on global internet outage

Like Paytm, Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter and addressed that the disruption is because of widespread Akamai outage.

Our app is down, due to a widespread Akamai outage. Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered in time. https://t.co/4btwIvjTZn — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 22, 2021

Netizens react to a global internet outage

I am Krishna gill zomato rider from punjab and Ludhiana plz fast working sir zomato team — Krishna gill (@Krishna37520591) July 22, 2021

Kudos to Akamai's ops team. That was a quickly resolved outage — Sean (@Sean_Schick) July 22, 2021

(Image Credits: @Amandawawryk/PTI/RepublicWorld/Twitter)