Last Updated:

Internet Outage: Zomato, Disney+ Hotstar, Paytm All Go Down For 30 Mins; Akamai Makes Fix

After 30 minutes of a global internet outage, Akamai Technologies announced that the disruption has been removed, however, it did not reveal the reason

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Global Internet Outage

Image Credits: @Amandawawryk/PTI/RepublicWorld/Twitter


In a massive internet outage, apps like Zomato, Disney+ Hotstar, Steam, Paytm, Sony LIV, Paytm, PlayStation Network (PSN) stopped working on Thursday night. The Internet outage was confirmed by leading cloud service provider Akamai Technologies on Twitter.  Akamai Technologies in a series of Tweets revealed that it is experiencing a service disruption and investigation is on. After 30 mins, Akamai Technologies announced that the disruption has been resolved; however, it did not reveal the reason behind the internet outage.

Notably, the internet outage is not only in India but also around the world. As per BBC, the internet outage also impacted on websites like HSBC bank, British Airways, FedEx, Delta Airlines, and McDonald's. A source at Akamai has told Republic TV that the matter is still being investigated.

READ | Netflix lost almost half a million users! Check out the reason behind this steady decline

Paytm on internet outage

Paytm addressed the outage and revealed that the services were affected due to a global outage at Akamai. 

Zomato Founder on global internet outage

Like Paytm, Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter and addressed that the disruption is because of widespread Akamai outage. 

Netizens react to a global internet outage

(Image Credits: @Amandawawryk/PTI/RepublicWorld/Twitter)

READ | Netflix might collaborate with PlayStation to introduce their upcoming gaming service
READ | Marvel What If...? Release Date & Schedule: When Will Episode 1 release on Disney+Hotstar
READ | Zomato IPO allotment date likely tomorrow; Check the list of these upcoming IPOs
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND