Quarantine Travel Challenge: Netizens Recreate Their Holiday Pictures Amid Lockdown

Social Media News

16,99,000 cases of coronavirus across the world have been reported with more than 1,02,700 deaths since January 2020 leading to the world coming to a standstill

Coronavirus

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to the world coming to a standstill with millions of people under lockdown, as nations took steps to break the transmission chain and stop the spread of the virus.

READ: 'Burj From Delhi' & 'Mars From Basement': Nature's Covid Reclamation Amplified Online

Travel list during coronavirus

The lockdown and home quarantine has led to people thinking about traveling and inspired them to take up the 'Quarantine at Home Challenge' which requires them to post pictures of their travel destination or mode of travel.

READ: China Slams Trump's Attack On WHO; Reminds 'One-China' Policy On Taiwan Feud

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GENGOAL (@gengoal.gengoal) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katie Le Blond (@k_le_b) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Augustina (@lucky4tina) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia Cameron (@juliacameron) on

READ: Trump Teases WHO Announcement After Threatening About Fund Cuts

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Natalia (@wswoimzywiole) on

 

 

READ: WHO Chief Tedros Raises Concern Over Africa; Cautions On Lifting Restrictions

16,99,000 cases of coronavirus across the world have been reported with more than 1,02,700 deaths since January 2020 leading to the world coming to a standstill. Multiple countries across the world have declared a lockdown, leading to a major disturbance in everyday life.

