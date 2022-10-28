IT Rules Amended To Hold 'Big Tech Raj' More Accountable; What It Means For Indian Users?

The Government of India on Friday, October 28, brought about amendments in the Information and Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The new rules make it mandatory for intermediaries like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram among others to comply with the Constitution of India provisions and India's sovereign laws.

Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting of the Government of India, announced the end of rules framed by 'Big Tech Raj', which he claimed were 'above sovereign laws'. This, as per Gupta, would also make the IT giants more 'accountable' to users. But how?

How are the new IT rules affecting the users?

1. Well-defined privacy rules

Through the new IT rules, the intermediaries have been directed to prominently publish on their websites, mobile-based applications or both, privacy policy and user agreement and make reasonable efforts to cause the user of its computer not to host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information that:-

belongs to another person and to which the user does not have any right;

is obscene, pornographic, invasive of another's privacy, insulting or harassing on the basis of gender, racially or ethnically objectionable, relating or encouraging money laundering or gambling, or promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion or caste with the intent to incite violence

is harmful to a child

infringes any patent, trademark, copyright

deceives or misleads the addressee about the origin of the message or knowingly and intentionally communicates any misinformation or information which is patently false and untrue or misleading in nature

impersonates another person

Threatens the unity, integrity, defence, security or sovereignty of India

Contains a software virus or any other computer code, file or program designed to interpret, destroy or limit the functionality of any computer resource

violates any law for the time being in force

2. Acknowledgment and resolution of complaints

Through the new IT rules, in case of complaints, the intermediaries have been directed to acknowledge them within 24 hours, and resolve them within a period of 15 days.

3. Grievance Appellate Committee

Through the new IT rules, a way has been paved for the formation of one or more Grievance Appellate Committees, comprising a chairman and two whole-time members appointed by the Government of India. Any person can appeal to the three-member committee, if not satisfied with the decision of the Grievance Officer.

The Committee will adopt an online dispute resolution mechanism wherein the entire appeal process, from the filing of the appeal to the decision thereof, shall be conducted through digital mode. Every order passed by the Committee shall be completed with by the intermediary concerned and a report to the effect shall be uploaded on its website.