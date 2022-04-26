Jack Dorsey Avers Elon Musk 'singular Solution' He Trusts For Twitter's Future

Twitter Inc. co-founder and the former CEO Jack Dorsey took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that Elon Musk may be the ‘singular solution’ he trusts for the future of Twitter. Dorsey said that the world’s richest man Elon Musk is the only solution he trusts for the future of the popular social media platform. This statement came after Elon Musk inked a $44 billion deal on Monday.

In a series of tweets, Jack Dorsey, who took the company public in 2013, said Twitter has been 'owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step'. Notably, Jack Dorsey holds a 2.36% stake in the firm, according to the Bloomberg data.

Dorsey wrote in a thread, “Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step".

Jack Dorsey on Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

The Twitter thread started off with Dorsey posting the famous Radiohead song ‘Everything in its right place’ and then writing, “I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to global consciousness."

He further wrote, "Elon Musk’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive" is the right one. This is also @paraga ’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart," he wrote.

Elon Musk buys Twitter

According to the press release, the 16-year-old Twitter would become a private entity on completion of the deal. Elon Musk said, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated".

Twitter will be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of Twitter. The deal is expected to close in 2022, subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)