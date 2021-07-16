Jack Dorsey Issues Single Emoji Response As Twitter Announces Removal Of Fleets Feature

Social media giant and microblogging site Twitter on Thursday announced its decision to scrap the 'Fleets' feature from its platform. Following this, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey issued a one-emoji response to the decision. Taking to Twitter, Jack posted the 'waving hand' emoji as he retweeted the decision announcement. Twitter announced the decision and also revealed that it is instead working on some new features.

Twitter had launched Fleets globally in November last year to give people a new way to join the conversation and share momentary thoughts. However, since the feature was not used by many, the platform has decided to take it down. According to Jack Dorsey, Twitter introduced Fleets so that users who do not want to tweet may choose to use fleets instead.

"We certainly have seen a different audience than we normally see, but we still have much to learn and a lot to figure out in terms of like, where it goes from here," Dorsey had said.

As per reports, the microblogging site will instead be introducing Spaces, its Clubhouse clone for live audio, to the top of the timeline. Fleets was similar to the stories, first introduced by Snapchat and later popularised by Instagram.