Jack Dorsey Issues Single Emoji Response As Twitter Announces Removal Of Fleets Feature

Image Credits: AP/Pixabay
Social media giant and microblogging site Twitter on Thursday announced its decision to scrap the 'Fleets' feature from its platform. Following this, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey issued a one-emoji response to the decision. Taking to Twitter, Jack posted the 'waving hand' emoji as he retweeted the decision announcement. Twitter announced the decision and also revealed that it is instead working on some new features.
July 14, 2021
Twitter had launched Fleets globally in November last year to give people a new way to join the conversation and share momentary thoughts. However, since the feature was not used by many, the platform has decided to take it down. According to Jack Dorsey, Twitter introduced Fleets so that users who do not want to tweet may choose to use fleets instead.
"We certainly have seen a different audience than we normally see, but we still have much to learn and a lot to figure out in terms of like, where it goes from here," Dorsey had said.
As per reports, the microblogging site will instead be introducing Spaces, its Clubhouse clone for live audio, to the top of the timeline. Fleets was similar to the stories, first introduced by Snapchat and later popularised by Instagram.
“We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter,” Ilya Brown, Twitter’s vice president of product, said in a statement.
“But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped.” she added