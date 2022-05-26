Jack Dorsey No Longer A Part Of Twitter's Board, Leaves Amid Musk's Takeover

The co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey stepped down from Twitter's board on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Dorsey left his role as the CEO of the company last year and his plan of leaving the company's board has been in place since then. Along with Elon Musk's plans to take over the platform and Dorsey leaving the board, the most popular microblogging platform is going through turmoil.

Since its launch in 2006, Dorsey has played a key role in the platform's leadership. He led the platform for sixteen years till he resigned as the CEO in November 2021. At the time, Twitter announced that Dorsey will be a part of the board until the 2022 meeting of shareholders. As per a report by Bloomberg, Dorsey did not stand for re-election at Twitter's board during the 2022 shareholders' meeting that ended on Wednesday.

While Dorsey stepped down as the CEO of Twitter, he wrote in a mail to the employees that "After almost 16 years of having a role at our company...from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to Interim CEO to CEO...I decided it is finally time for me to leave." It has been reported that plans to remove Dorsey as CEO were made in 2020 by Twitter stakeholder Elliott Management, however, a deal between the two prevented that from happening. As Dorsey retired, he named Parag Agrawal as the CEO of Twitter, who is currently handling the aftershocks of the huge offer made by Musk.

While Musk is trying to figure out the number of real vs fake accounts on Twitter, Dorsey's exit from the company might not be good for it. Over the last month, a lot of employees have left Twitter, including the platform's VP of product management for health, conversation and growth, Ilya Brown. Additionally, Katrina Lane and Max Schmeiser, the VP of Twitter Service and head of data science for the company have also left. Previously, the platform fired its head of Revenue and head of Consumer Product, Bruce Falck and Kayvon Beykour. Stay tuned for more updates on Twitter and other tech news.