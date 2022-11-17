Jack Dorsey Replies When Asked If He Would Accept The Position Of Twitter CEO Again

Amid the ongoing drama since Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, Inc., Jack Dorsey made headlines after he responded to the question of whether he wants to become the new CEO of the social media site. Dorsey replied "nope" when a Twitter user questioned whether he would take the role of Twitter CEO.

Taking to Twitter, the founder of the microblogging platform made this comment when Alex Zay, a Twitter user, questioned, “@jack would you accept the position as CEO of Twitter?”

@jack would you accept position as CEO of Twitter? — Alex Zay (@alexxzay) November 17, 2022

nope — jack (@jack) November 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey, who left the Twitter board in the month of May, supported Musk's choice to acquire the firm. Furthermore, he transferred his entire stake in the company, consisting of 18 million shares, valued close to $978 million at the buyout price of $54.20, according to a document with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on October 31.

It is pertinent to mention that Elon Musk formally took control of Twitter after completing a $44 billion takeover agreement. Further, the Tesla CEO obtained the social media platform with the aid of financing and investors who agreed to roll over their investment in Twitter in exchange for a share in the new private company. Notably, Musk funded his acquisition using his own money, the money of many other investors, and around $13 billion in debt financing.

Musk has given Twitter employees two choices

Apart from this, Musk allegedly gave the company's remaining employees two choices— either work "long hours at high intensity" or pack up and leave the firm. The Washington Post reported that Musk asked employees in an email to sign the agreement if they wanted to keep working for the business. A three-month severance payment will be granted to those who do not accept the promise and do not sign the same by Thursday.

Twitter "will need to be extremely hardcore," according to the email sent by Musk, which means "working long hours at high intensity." If employees wanted to be "part of the new Twitter," they have been instructed to tap on a link by Thursday at around 5 PM (local time). The email said, "Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful."

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)