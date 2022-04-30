Jack Dorsey Says He's Against Permanent Bans, Addresses Twitter's Shortcomings In New Post

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is once again making headlines, but this time for a different reason. The former CEO of the microblogging platform shared a series of tweets revealing Twitter's shortcomings, user trust, and his views on a permanent ban on certain kinds of users on the platform. This comes at a time when ownership of Twitter has moved to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who announced on Monday that he bought Twitter for $44 billion. Taking to the microblogging site, Dorsey stated that every decision that was made for Twitter was ultimately his responsibility, and "In the cases where we were wrong or went too far, we admitted it and worked to correct it," he added.

I have tried taking a break from Twitter recently, but I must say: the company has always tried to do its best given the information it had. Every decision we made was ultimately my responsibility*. In the cases we were wrong or went too far, we admitted it and worked to correct. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 29, 2022

Jack Dorsey disapproves of Twitter permanently banning certain users

Reflecting on the drawbacks of Twitter, Dorsey said it is important to get critical feedback. "Some things can be fixed immediately, and others require rethinking and reimplementing the entire system. It is important to me that we get critical feedback in all forms, but it is also important that we get the space and time to address it. All of that should be done publicly, "he said. He further spoke about user trust in Twitter and said that a "transparent system, both in policy and operations, is the right way to earn trust. Whether it's owned by a company or an open protocol doesn't matter as much as deliberately deciding to be open about every decision and why it was made, "he added.

Acknowledging his failure in correcting the drawbacks of the platform, he said, "Doing this work means you're in the arena. Nothing that is said now matters. What matters is how the service works and acts, and how quickly it learns and improves. My biggest failing was that quickness part. I'm confident that part at least is being addressed, and will be fixed." However, this remark could possibly be a reply to Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal, who referred to it as "noise" about what's happening to the company. Dorsey did not name anyone.

He further said, "it's also crazy and wrong" that individuals or companies bear this responsibility. As I've said before, I don't believe any permanent ban (with the exception of illegal activity) is right or should be possible. This is why we need a protocol that's resilient to the layers above." It is pertinent to mention here that after Musk's buyout of Twitter, the former CEO of the microblogging site expressed his support, saying "Elon's goal of creating a platform that is "maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one." He further said, "This is the right path... I believe it with all my heart." Dorsey stepped down from the CEO post in November last year. Dorsey was replaced by Parag Agarwal, an IITian who was the CTO of Twitter.

Image: AP