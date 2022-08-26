Jack Dorsey Says His 'biggest Issue And Regret' Is Twitter Became A Company

Nearly ten months after the co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, stepped down as its CEO, he has again created a buzz as he stated it's his "biggest regret" that the social media platform became a company. The latest furious statement from Dorsey came after a microblogging site user asked whether Twitter turned out the way he had envisioned. In a reply, he said, "The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company." According to Dorsey, he wished the microblogging site would operate much like an email platform and added it should not be controlled by one "centralised entity". Further, Dorsey said he intended that people would use it as different email providers or as a platform for communication.

Dorsey, who was one of the best-known ‘co-founders’ of the microblogging site, has had a turbulent tenure while holding the top position of the company. He was also the firm's first CEO, who had stepped down in 2008. Later in 2015, he returned as CEO and continued till November last year. Subsequently, an Indian national, Parag Agrawal, took charge of the company. However, he has been battling as the social media platform embroiled in multiple struggles. The company further landed in trouble after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk contended to buy the platform for a whopping $44 billion in April this year. After a lot of speculations and uncertainties, he finally abandoned the deal, citing an enormous number of fake accounts on the social media platform last month.

Elon Musk pulls out of $44bn deal to buy Twitter

Earlier in June, Twitter reportedly agreed to share its full information on spam "bots accounts"-- automated accounts that typically promote scams and misinformation. However, the world's richest man contended with the data and walked away from the deal. As per Twitter, it has around 229 million accounts, of which, around 5% are fake or bots. But the Tesla CEO has disputed that 20% or more are bogus, without contending any evidence. On several occasions, Musk was vocal about the fake accounts on Twitter, but several tech pundits claimed it was just an attempt to reach the final deal at a much lesser amount or even to walk away entirely.

Image: AP/Pixabay