Jack Dorsey announced his resignation as Twitter CEO on Monday, 29 November. In an email sent to Twitter employees, which he also shared on his Twitter handle, Dorsey said that Parag Agrawal has been his choice as next CEO "for some time" given "how deeply he understands the company and its needs". While announcing his decision on the microblogging site, the former Twitter CEO listed three reasons he thinks "now is the right time" for him to step down. Dorsey informed that he will remain on the board until his term expires in 2022.

“After almost 16 years of having a role at our company...from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO...I decided it's finally time for me to leave,” Jack Dorsey said in the email sent to Twitter employees.

Jack Dorsey lists 3 reasons why he thinks it's the right time to quit

The first reason, Jack Dorsey, mentioned for his resignation is Parag Agrawal. He stated that the board unanimously appointed Parag and he was his choice for “some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs." Furthermore, he highlighted that Parag has supported him in every critical decision that helped turn this company around. Dorsey appreciated many qualities of the new Twitter CEO which included being curious, probing, rational, creative and humble.

“He's curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep,” Jack Dorsey said about Paras Agrawal in the email.

Jack Dorsey stated that Bret Taylor agreeing to become chair of the company’s board was also the reason behind his stepping down for the post. He further added that having Taylor in the leadership gives him a lot of confidence in the strength of the board going forward. He mentioned that Bret Taylor knows taking risks, entrepreneurship, technology, product and he is also an engineer.

not sure anyone has heard but,



I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

The former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expressed that the potential and ambition of the team was also one of the reasons for his resignation. He shared details about Parag Agrawal journey in the company. Dorsey mentioned that the new Twitter CEO had started as an engineer and he now becomes the CEO of the microblogging site. He further added, “(I also had similar path….he did it better!). This alone makes me proud.”

Image: AP