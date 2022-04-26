Joe Biden Fears Donald Trump's Return To Twitter As Elon Musk Acquires Platform

White House officials and Democratic strategists are reportedly worried that Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter will affect the 2024 election, especially if former President Donald Trump returns to the platform.

According to CNBC, officials within Joe Biden’s administration are closely watching the deal, with some growing concerned about whether the Tesla CEO will allow Trump and other Republican operatives, who were banned from Twitter, to return to the platform.

Twitter’s board on Monday accepted Musk’s offer to take the social media company private. The deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement while announcing the deal.

“Now, Trump will use Twitter to do far more damage to regain power in 2022 and 2024 while Elon Musk has given no indication that he will do anything to stop him,” Mary Anne Marsh, a veteran Democratic strategist, told CNBC.

Trump and those close to him have continued to falsely claim that the 2020 election was rigged, despite officials from both sides, including Trump’s former attorney general, Bill Barr, noting that widespread voter fraud did not exist and that Biden won the election fairly.

Trump was barred from major social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for spreading false information and "inciting" the January 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill. Allies of the former President, including veteran strategist Roger Stone, pro-Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, and former national security advisor Michael Flynn were also banned from Twitter.

The decision denied Trump the megaphone he had used to generate media attention and speak directly to his 89 million followers.

Elon Musk acquires Twitter

Musk, the world’s wealthiest person and a self-described free-speech absolutist, had said he wanted to buy and privatize Twitter because he believed it wasn’t living up to its potential as a free speech platform. In recent weeks, Musk has voiced a number of proposed changes for the company, including relaxing its content restrictions, and said he would be “very reluctant” to delete content and cautious of permanent bans.

After being kicked off social media platforms, Trump launched his own social media app and sued Twitter, Facebook and Google's YouTube, claiming that he and other conservatives had been wrongfully censored.

