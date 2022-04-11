Koo CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna Reaches Out To Elon Musk On Twitter; 'Let's Talk Sometime'

Recently, the richest man on the planet, Elon Musk bought 9.2% shares of the popular microblogging platform Twitter. Following the purchase, Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal mentioned that Musk will be joining the board of directors. However, Musk reversed his decision and the news broke out today, that he won't be joining Twitter's board of directors after all. Amidst this development, the CEO of Koo, the Indian microblogging platform has reached out to Elon Musk.

The CEO of Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna tweeted on April 11, 2022, tagging Elon Musk. In his tweet, Radhakrishna asks Musk to "talk sometime," which could imply that the Koo CEO wants Musk as a part of this team. In addition, the Koo CEO has also pointed out that the platform already lets users democratically verify themselves, saying that "your specific point on democratised verification already done btw."

@elonmusk let's talk sometime! We're young, agile and dreaming big! Koo being built as the future of social media 🙂 @kooindia. Your specific point on democratised verification already done btw. — Aprameya (@aprameya) April 11, 2022

Koo CEO eager to talk to Elon Musk

Previously, Aprameya Radhakrishna reached out to Elon Musk in the month of March 2022, responding to the tech billionaire's tweet regarding Twitter's adherence to free speech. The Koo CEO mentioned that "we're a decentralised approach to microblogging where we are giving a voice to the larger non-English audience of the world and allow for the nuances of every country's laws." From what it looks like, Aprameya is eager to get Musk on board his company, which is planning to rival Twitter.

The world’s wealthiest man Elon Musk has purchased a massive 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc., a Securities and Exchange Commission 13G filing revealed on Monday. This comes weeks after the billionaire criticised the micro-blogging site for compromising on free speech and flaunted the idea of launching his own social media.

Interestingly, the share prices of Twitter have witnessed a steep climb of over 25% after reports of Musk buying Twitter stakes surfaced. According to CNBC, the tech mogul owns 7,34,86,938 shares which amount to over $2.89 billion and would increase with the increment in Twitter’s share price. What's more, is that Musk has now become the biggest outside shareholder in the company. As mentioned earlier, Musk was offered a seat on the board of directors of the company but he has changed his mind about the same.