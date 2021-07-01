Koo First To Release compliance Report mandated By New IT Rules; Reveals Actions Taken

More than a month after the new IT laws came into force, Bengaluru-based social media platform Koo became India's first network to publicly publish its social media compliance report, as sought by the Centre. In its report for June 2021, Koo has revealed that out of the 5,502 posts reported by users, the social media platform has removed 22.7% i.e. 1,253 Koos, while action has been taken against 4,249 Koos on the platform. Moreover, the home-grown platform has also claimed that it has taken proactive steps to moderate 54,235 Koos, of which 2.2 per cent (1,996) were removed while 'other action' was taken against the rest – 52,239.

Defining 'other actions', the company statement said that it includes overlay, blur, ignore, warnings for all Koos that do not comply with the Government of India guidelines. Incidentally, Koo was also the first social media platform in India to comply with the new IT laws which required significant social media platforms to appoint a Chief Grievance Officer, Chief Nodal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, were notified on February 26 and came into effect on May 26 this year.

"In accordance with *Rule 4(d) of the of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 of the Government of India, Koo has become the first Indian social media platform to publish a social media compliance report in the manner required by the Rules. Going forward, the Compliance Report will be published and available on the first day of each month and, where appropriate, will include additional insights," Koo said in a statement on Thursday.

Google publishes compliance report, Facebook to release it on July 15

Meanwhile, Google has also published its compliance report. The multinational company claimed that it has received 27,762 complaints during the April 1- April 30 period, of which 26,707 or 96% of the complaints were related to copyright. Earlier this week, Facebook had said it would publish the first monthly report on July 2.

Social media giant Facebook on Tuesday said that it will release an interim report on July 2 as mandated by the IT Rules which will provide information on the number of content it removed proactively between May 15 and June 15. The new IT Rules mandate 'significant' social media companies to publish compliance reports every month, which includes details of complaints received and the action taken thereon.

As per the information available on Facebook's Transparency Centre webpage, the interim Facebook report of July 2 will not include details of complaints received and action taken as the social media platform is currently validating data and it will be provided it in the July 15 report. The report on July 15 will also contain data related to WhatsApp, which is currently being validated, the spokesperson further stated. Facebook had recently named Spoorthi Priya as its Grievance Officer in India, while Facebook-owned WhatsApp had appointed Paresh B Lal as its grievance officer for India.