Koo Founder Lists 2 Reasons Twitter Bungled By Locking Law Min's Handle: Notice & judgment

Hours after social media giant Twitter locked Union Law & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's account for an hour, microblogging platform Koo's co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna pointed out that it was essential to provide an intimation regarding the copyright infringement before his handle was locked.

Amid Twitter's row with the Centre over the new IT rules, the social media giant denied Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad access to his own account citing violations based on a United States law over the IT Minister posting clips of his own TV interviews criticizing the site for not complying with India's new IT rules. One of the interviews to which Twitter allegedly took exception had been given to Republic TV.

Speaking to Republic TV following the incident, Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna noted that the IT Minister was right in saying that no intimation was provided before his handle was blocked and that it was required as per the law. Highlighting that courts and panels were the deciding authority to issue notice on copyright infringement, the Koo co-founder said that it was the norm to give an intimation on a claim of copyright infringement.

"When the minister says no intimation was given about the take-down, he is right. It's what's required by the law: Aprameya Radhakrishna, Koo co-founder, on Twitter locking @rsprasad's account"

Further, Aprameya Radhakrishna opined that platforms shouldn't act as judges and should respect the law of the land and the government in power.

"Platforms are behaving like judges in critical areas which are not black and white but are grey," Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna told Republic TV after Twitter temporarily blocked IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's handle.

"Going forward, making sure that platforms don't judge and that they respect the law of the land is extremely important: Aprameya Radhakrishna, Koo co-founder, on Twitter locking @rsprasad's account"



The Koo team has also issued a statement:

"Giving a user complete context of any claimed violation and an intimation of the exact violation is important. The user should also be able to contest or accept the claimed violation. A direct action of suspension without the above makes it seem like a social media platform is taking the final judgement call and is not being an intermediary," says Aprameya Radhakrishna.

Twitter blocks Ravi Shankar Prasad's account amid IT rules row

In the seemingly automated message that the Minister's team saw on attempting to access his account, Twitter had cited violations based on the United States Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) over the Union Minister posting clips of his own TV interviews. As per sources, 3 interviews, including one with Republic Media Network, were adjudged by Twitter to be violative of the US law.

While Ravi Shankar Prasad's account was open for public viewing, no authorised person including the minister was able to use the account, while he was also threatened with suspension for further such violations.

"Your account has been locked because Twitter received a compliant Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DCMA) Notice for content posted to your Twitter account. Under the DMCA copyright owners can notify Twitter claiming that a user has infringed their copyrighted works. Upon receipt of a valid notice, Twitter will remove the identified material. Twitter maintains a repeat copyright infringer policy under repeat infringer accounts will be suspended. Accruing multiple DMCA strikes may lead to suspension of your account," Twitter's message read.

Ravi Shankar Prasad issues first response after Twitter blocks his account

Issuing his first response on the matter, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pointed out that Twitter's actions were in violation of Rule 4(8) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 where they failed to provide him prior notice before denying access to his own account. RS Prasad highlighted that it now 'apparent why Twitter is refusing to comply' with the new IT rules because if it does, the US-based social media platform would be unable to arbitrarily deny access to an individual’s account 'which does not suit their agenda.'

"Something highly peculiar happened today. Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account." — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 25, 2021

The action comes right after Twitter was stripped of its legal cover in India following its non-compliance with the new IT rules that the micrblogging site claims that it 'strives' to follow. While the new guidelines came into force on May 26, the social media giant was issued a final compliance notice by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on June 5 as the former was seeking amendments. The Centre had clearly warned Twitter that nonadherence will lead to unintended consequences including Twitter losing exemption from liability as an intermediary.

It is also important to note that just days earlier, amid the tussle over whether Twitter has the competence to declare a post 'manipulated media' while said matter is in court, such as the alleged Congress toolkit case, Republic had also broadcast an investigation into how Twitter had hardly done anything when its platform was used to peddle a communal lie regarding an incident that took place in Ghaziabad, despite the Ghaziabad Police doing all within its power to counter the fake news spread. Twitter has been booked by the Ghaziabad police following the incident, after having lost its intermediary status following its failure to comply with India's IT rules, despite having been given 3 months to do so. The guidelines, unlike what Twitter claims, hardly impinge on free speech or privacy. Twitter has even failed to comply with basic conditions, such as appointing a grievance redressal officer, a matter that has absolutely nothing to do with free speech or expression.