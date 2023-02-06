'Last 3 Months Were Extremely Tough, As Had To Save Twitter From Bankruptcy': Elon Musk

Twitter CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk replied to a tweet regarding an article about him, saying that the last three months were extremely tough as he "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy" while also seeing through important Tesla and SpaceX duties. He added that he did not wish "that pain on anyone". He replied to an article by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) titled 'When Does Elon Musk Sleep? Billionaire Speaks of Limits to Fixing Twitter and His Back Pain'.

“I had trouble sleeping last night, so unfortunately, I’m not at my best,” the billionaire entrepreneur had recently told a lawyer during a trial in San Francisco, reported WSJ. Later, Musk added, “I’m sorry for squirming around. I have quite severe back pain.” Taking ownership of a social media giant like Twitter and vowing to completely change the way things are done at the micro-blogging platform, is not for the faint-hearted, especially when you are a 51-year-old. Since taking ownership of Twitter Inc. in late October, Musk’s workload has exploded to more than 120 hours a week from as much as 80 hours before, he told investor Ron Baron in November at a conference.

Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone.



Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2023

“I go to sleep, I wake up, I work, go to sleep, wake up, work—do that seven days a week,” Musk said. “I’ll have to do that for a while—no choice—but I think once Twitter is set on the right path I think it is a much easier thing to manage than SpaceX or Tesla.”

Jury finds Musk non-liable in Tesla Tweet case

Musk said that he was “deeply appreciative” of the jury verdict after he was found not liable for investors' losses in the much-talked-about Tesla trials. The billionaire was dragged to court by the investors of Tesla over his 2018 tweet in which he claimed that he had “secured” the private funding for the electric automotive company, the Washington Post reported. On Friday, a nine-person jury found that investors failed to prove that Musk’s tweet about taking Tesla private at $420 hurt them financially. The tech mogul took to Twitter to rejoice in his victory.

Thank goodness, the wisdom of the people has prevailed!



I am deeply appreciative of the jury’s unanimous finding of innocence in the Tesla 420 take-private case. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023

“Thank goodness, the wisdom of the people has prevailed! I am deeply appreciative of the jury’s unanimous finding of innocence in the Tesla 420 take-private case,” Musk wrote on Twitter. The Friday verdict came as a relief to the SpaceX CEO, who is already engulfed in several other class action lawsuits over the erratic decisions he made after formally taking over Twitter back in October last year. The social media networking giant is also facing a lawsuit for not paying their rent in the San Francisco office.