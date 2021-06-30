LinkedIn Denies Reports Of Fresh Data Breach With 700 Million Records; 'Members Trust Us'

Denying the reports of a data breach, the professional networking website, LinkedIn, on Tuesday issued a statement and said that its teams have investigated a set of alleged Linkedin data that has been posted for sale. Clarifying that this is not a data breach and no private LinkedIn member data was exposed, the networking website said that its initial investigation has found that this data was scraped from LinkedIn and other various websites.

LinkedIn denies data breach

LinkedIn in a statement said, "This data, which was scraped includes the same data reported earlier this year in our April 2021 scraping update."

Stating that the members trust LinkedIn with their data, the professional networking website said, "Any misuse of our members' data, such as scraping, violated LinkedIn terms of service." When anyone tries to take member data and use it for purposes, which LinkedIn and its members haven't agreed, the website works to stop them and hold them accountable, it added.

This statement by the networking-cum job portal comes after reports claimed that data of over 700 million or 92 per cent of its 756 million users has been exposed in a "new breach". The data leak, which LinkedIn subbed as scrapped data included personal details of its users, including phone numbers, physical addresses, geolocation data and inferred salaries. As per reports, the data was put up for sale on Dark Web with a "sample" set of 1 million for potential buyers.

According to reports, the sample set in the fresh leak includes information like email addresses, full names, phone numbers, physical addresses, geolocation records, LinkedIn username and profile URL, inferred salaries, personal and professional experience, background, gender, and social media accounts and usernames of affected users.

It was also reported that earlier in April personal details of 500 million LinkedIn users such as email address, phone number, workplace information, full name, account IDs, links to their social media accounts, and gender details were leaked online by hackers. At this time as well, the Microsoft-owned company had said that no 'private member' accounted details from LinkedIn were included in the leak.

(Image: Unsplash-Representative Image)