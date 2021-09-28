LinkedIn Plans To Launch Paid Virtual Events, Product Being Tested

The Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn is currently testing a new concept of allowing users to charge for holding events on the platform. The idea will act as a new source of revenue for both the platform's users and the platform itself. The alpha test is currently going on with a small number of people and the company is still trying to figure out whether to roll out the feature for more users or not.

LinkedIn first introduced event planning back in 2018 and refined the system during the pandemic. The platform has also added live video streaming to help virtual event hosts on the platform. Now, hosts also can advertise their events on the professional network building platform. In future, the company might roll out features that will facilitate hosts on the platform for better handling of an event and parallel engagements.

LinkedIn is exploring options for payments in virtual events

Virtual events on the platform are growing in number day by day. Especially during the pandemic, the LinkedIn Events programme saw a surge in participation. The company also mentions that around 21 million people attended events on the platform back in 2020. In a statement, LinkedIn says that "we continue to learn from member and customer feedback and test new ways to improve the experience. As part of this, we are exploring options for payment in the Events product based on feedback from event organizers."

Linkedin was planning to include the payments feature to help virtual events as it was spotted in the code of the beta version of an update for iOS devices. The hidden code might enable the app to manage payments, selling tickets and generate earnings. If a user leaves the event, the post on their timeline will be lost, and the amount paid to purchase the ticket will not be refunded. However, since the feature is not rolled out to the public yet, readers shall take this information with a pinch of salt.

Recently, LinkedIn also announced that the platform will remove the Stories product from the app and introduce something new that will be inspired by the feedback of users.

Image: UNSPLASH