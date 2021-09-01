LinkedIn To Scrap Stories Feature By September End, Says Working To Enrich User Experience

LinkedIn is planning to remove its Stories feature, which allowed users to put videos and photos as temporary uploads that disappear in 24 hours. The feature was first introduced to the professional network building platform in February 2020 during internal testing. In place of Stories, LinkedIn is preparing to launch "a reimagined video experience", that the company claims to be "even richer and more conversational."

LinkedIn Stories to be removed by end of September

As mentioned earlier, LinkedIn is about to remove the Stories feature from its platform for users. The change will be implemented by the end of September 2021. Alongside, LinkedIn is working on a new experience for its users, which will be more engaging and conversational. Currently, the Stories feature allows users to share short videos, insights, react to other news and ask for help by uploading images with text-based elements and stickers.

Users want more options to create engaging Stories

In the official blog post, LinkedIn mentioned a couple of feedbacks that it has received from users. The Microsoft owned media platform said that while developing the Stories feature, the platform assumed that people would not want to attach informal videos to their profile and that the temporary Stories would encourage people to post. Contrary to the initial product design, LinkedIn has found out that users wish to create lasting content on the platform, that conveys their professional stories in a personal way, showcasing user's expertise and personality.

LinkedIn also said that users want more creative tools to make interesting stories, which appeal to and engage a larger audience. Previously, users could use 'Question of the Day' and stickers to make Stories more creative. LinkedIn has even asked users to give suggestions so that the platform can improve. Among the primary issues highlighted by users in the comments of the official blog post is the difference between the reach of a video-based post and that of a text-based post or poll.

Writer and TEDx speaker Bobby Umar raised the issue in the comments section of the official blog post, saying that his polls get a reach of over ten thousand views on the platform, while videos are merely seen by 150 people. A video marketing coach by profession, Gillian Whitney said that editable auto-captions and the ability to upload a native video in the About or Experience will be beneficial for users.