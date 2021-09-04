Mamata Banerjee's TMC, Its Affiliates Latest To Join Koo; CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna Reacts

The popularity of Koo continues to grow amid the controversies that rival Twitter faced throughout the year. Not just netizens and celebrities, official political outfits too are joining the Indian microblogging platform now. The latest to do was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress.

Trinamool Congress joins Koo

TMC expressed its delight on joining Koo and announced it with posts on the social media platform, in both English and Bangla.

“We are elated to be on Koo, ” the party wrote.

Not just TMC, All India Trinamool Congress Tripura and TMC's student body, West Bengal Tripura Chhatra Parishad too have joined Koo.

@AITCOfficial will be the handle for TMC while the handles of AITC’s Student Wing and TMC Tripura are @WBTMCPofficial and are @AITC4Tripura respectively.

The party will be using Koo to communicate with the citizens of West Bengal and Tripura to share information, updates, initiatives and development in the states. They will also be using Hindi and other languages to communicate.

Koo co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna, who has set up the platform with Mayank Bidawatka, stated, “Koo extends a warm welcome to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). We believe that this will enable the people to listen to the AITC's developments and plans. In a short time, Koo has crossed 10 million downloads and we look forward to more people joining the platform.”

Numerous ministers of the government, like Piyush Goyal, government platforms like NITI Aayog, film celebrities like Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut have joined the platform. Recently, many celebrities of the film industry and sportspersons have extended their congratulations to the platform for reaching 10 million users. This included Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Parvin Dabas, Pragyan Ojha, among others, many of whom spoke about an Indian app doing well.

Even Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh (RSS) opened an account on Koo recently.

Not just Indian organisations, even the Nigerian government had joined Koo in June earlier this year after the nation had banned Twitter over the deletion of President Muhammadu Buhari's tweet. The platform is also available to use in local languages of countries like Nigeria, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal and Oman.

