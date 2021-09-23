Mark Zuckerberg Criticises NYT For 'Electric Surfboard' Comment; Says 'Crossing The Line'

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday gave a befitting reply to a recent New York Times article that focused on Facebook's Project Amplify initiative, designed to promote more positive stories about the company on its users' feeds. In his post, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg retorted and noted that the media had not only said false things about his work but had also crossed the line while reporting about him surfing.

Mark Zuckerberg slams NYT

In his Facebook post, Zuckerberg wrote, "Look, it's one thing for the media to say false things about my work, but it's crossing the line to say I'm riding an electric surfboard when that video clearly shows a hydrofoil that I'm pumping with my own legs."

The video Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was referring to was posted by his verified Facebook handle on July 4. It showed him riding a hydrofoil (a type of surfboard that is not electrically powered) while also carrying a US flag. In the comment section, he had explained that there is a wing under the water that he is riding that pushes the board into the air. He added, "It's a lot of fun. There's an electric-powered version that you can get, but in this video, I'm riding a regular foil board and surfing a little wave."

New York Times initially stated that he was riding an electric surfboard in the video. However, the outlet had amended the article later. In the recent article, New York Times had claimed that Facebook thwarted the efforts of New York University researchers to investigate misleading political ads and right-wing misinformation on the social networking site.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal published a report that showed Facebook failed to properly address problems and prioritized profits amid misinformation on the site. the report also highlighted several instances where Facebook knew about the negative effects of its platform and did little to fix it. Responding to Facebook's push, Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne denied that the company had changed its approach. He stated that people 'deserve to know the steps they are taking to address the different issues facing their company' and that they are going to 'share those steps widely.'

(Image: AP)