Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend and Canadian singer-songwriter, Claire Elise Boucher, known professionally as Grimes, believes Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is not competent to run the Metaverse. According to an entertainment website, Page Six, Grimes took a dig at Zukerberg's plan to expand the social media company into a metaverse pioneer. She said that the internet entrepreneur is "wildly underqualified" to steer the ship. "If Zuck 'oversees the Metaverse' it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else," the singer tweeted.

Notably, her statement came in response to a recent interview of Facebook CEO with American television presenter, Joe Rogan, where he spoke about his project. Sharing an image of Zuckerberg's metaverse avatar, she contested that the quality of the image exhibits Mark as "wildly underqualified" to build an alternate reality. "The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly underqualified he is to build an alternate reality, literally every indie game looks better," she added.

Zuckerberg acknowledge the image of his avatar was quite basic

The image she posted on Twitter was originally uploaded by Zuckerberg on Facebook earlier last week. Though according to Grimes, it was not up to the mark, Zuckerberg got immense love and support on social media platforms. Just days later, he shared a different version of the avatar. In an article, Zuckerberg acknowledged the photo he shared on social media was quite basic but added it was meant to celebrate the launch. According to him, his project has the potential for much more.

"I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic, it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more, even on headsets, and Horizon is improving very quickly," as per Page Six, Zuckerberg wrote. It is worth mentioning here Musk's former girlfriend, who is widely known for her songs, is also known to dabble in visual arts. Besides, she is also known for her passion for video games and fantasy culture. Recently, Grimes said she wants to customise her ears in order to look more elf-like.

Image: @Grimezsz/Twitter/Instagram