Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Employees Can Return To Work Without COVID-19 Vaccine

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told his employees that they will not be required to get vaccinated before returning to the office for in-person work. According to The Daily Beast, Zuckerberg told his employees during a meeting that the COVID-19 vaccine won't be mandatory for the company's employees before they return to offices, probably later next year. Zuckerberg also noted that employees in some countries, where COVID-19 cases are under control, have already started working from offices.

Read: Test Fail Leads Australian Govt To Scrap Plan To Buy Local Vaccine

According to the report, Zuckerberg was asked by one of his employees during a meeting about how the COVID-19 vaccine will affect their return to offices, to which he replied that it won't be mandatory for them to get vaccinated before returning to work. Most of Facebook's 50,000 employees are working from home due to COVID-19 concerns. Zuckerberg also told his employees that they will have to follow social distancing measures once they return back to the offices.

Read: Egypt Receives 1st Shipment Of Chinese Vaccine Tested In UAE

Zuckerberg backs vaccine

Zuckerberg, however, insisted that a COVID-19 vaccine would be good news. The Facebook founder had earlier this year, during a chat with America's leading infectious disease scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci, vowed to remove misinformation regarding COVID vaccines from the platform. The debate over the COVID-19 vaccine has been a hot topic across the world, with many raising concerns about safety. However, Fauci and other health experts have been trying to persuade people to take the vaccine.

Read: US Experts Convene To Decide Whether To Authorize Pfizer Vaccine

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is the primary body that approves medicines in the country, is expected to give emergency use authorisation to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the coming days. The US government will receive 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine once it gets approval, following which it will be deployed across the country as part of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed programme.

Read: US Acting Defense Secretary Tours Vaccine Freezer Facility

