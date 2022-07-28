Mark Zuckerberg Says 'teams Are Going To Shrink' During Company's Earnings Call

Meta, the parent company for Facebook and Instagram has reported its first-ever yearly decline in revenue by 1 percent to an estimated USD 28.8 billion for its second quarter. The company's net income dropped by 36 percent and now stands at USD 6.7 billion for the second quarter. Meta's total expenses rose by 22 percent and the company suffered a hit by USD 20.5 billion. According to social media giant's earnings release, the company's revenue slumped due to the "weak advertising demand environment" that is expected to continue into Q3. The company's total revenue stands at USD 26-28.5 billion for the quarter.

"We seem to have entered an economic downturn that will have a broad impact on the digital advertising business," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the company's earnings call, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Given the more recent revenue trajectory that we're seeing, we're slowing the pace of (our) investments and pushing some expenses that would have come in the next year or two off to a somewhat longer timeline," he added.

Meta plans to cut headcount growth over next year

Meta's CEO Zuckerberg also stressed at a company meeting that it will be reducing its "headcount growth over the next year." Earlier, angry Meta CEO had also told his employees in a Q&A session that he has been planning on "turning up the heat" on performance goals, and is ready to root out the stragglers among his employees in a harsh message that many interpreted as a "firing" call. He informed the staff that the company may have to face the "worst downturns" witnessed in history. "Many teams are going to shrink so that we can shift energy to other areas inside the company, and I want to give our leaders the ability to decide within their teams where to double down, where to double down, where to backfill attrition, and where to restructure teams while minimizing (the impact) to the long-term initiatives," Zuckerberg said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Meta's stock have also been reportedly dropped in the after-hours trading due to the competetive advertising market where rivals like Alphabet, Tiktok and Snap have also been rearchitecting strategies.