Mark Zuckerburg Tweets For First Time Since 2012 & We Are Waiting For Elon Musk To Respond

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, took to Twitter for the first time in more than ten years just hours after launching Threads, Meta's alternative to Twitter. In a playful jab at Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, Zuckerberg shared a meme featuring the iconic Spider-Man facing off, seemingly alluding to the introduction of Twitter's replacement. The post was captionless.

The tweet, his first since 2012, came days after Elon Musk issued a challenge for a cage fight with the Facebook founder.

Image: Screenshot of tweet by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

What is Threads all about?

Developed by the Instagram team, Threads is an app focused on text-based communication, enabling users to share posts with a maximum length of 500 characters. Introduced on Wednesday, it poses a significant challenge to Twitter, which has experienced frequent outages and issues since Elon Musk assumed control. Users can access Threads by logging in with their Instagram accounts. Additionally, the app supports the inclusion of photos and brief, higher-quality videos in posts.

Meta has said that their microblogging platform is taking “what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas.” Users can join public conversations by connecting with friends and creators - including the people you follow on Instagram.

“There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it,” Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads after its launch. “Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

Meta has introduced Threads in more than 100 countries, including India. However, it's worth noting that the platform will not be immediately accessible in the European Union. There are potential plans for expansion into the region in the future.

Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, the platform has undergone significant changes. This includes substantial employee layoffs and relaxed content moderation policies. In a recent controversial move, Twitter implemented a restriction on the number of daily tweets users can view, a measure Musk described as "temporary" to combat data scrapers and bots.