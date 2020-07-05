Massive 'Make In India' Push: India's Own Social-media Networking App 'Elyments' Launched

Over the past few months, PM Modi has been strongly advocating the message of 'self-reliance', asking the nation to strive towards building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.' In a massive step towards this direction, IT professionals have designed India's very own super social media app-- Elyments.

Flagged off in the presence of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Elyments is being received as an answer to the PM's clarion call which will not only boost India's IT and cyberspace, but will also prove to be a strong alternative to the country's decision to boycott the use of Chinese apps.

"I am happy to note that more than 1000 IT professionals, most of them youngsters, volunteers of Art of Living have come together to create this indigenous app named Elyments. It is available in 8 languages. Ultimately we will make efforts to make it available in all languages so that all the people can use it in their own mother tongue. This is a big step towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I hope this app would prove to be the one desi alternative to the many foreign apps being used by the people today," said VP Naidu.

Elyments has been devised under 1000 IT experts and is touted to be India's very own social media networking app. The makers of Elyments have designed the app keeping in mind the user's privacy as one of the primary keys of concern. Nation's top privacy experts have worked on the app to ensure that all data regarding the users will be stored in India and will not be shared with any third party without the user's explicit consent.

Elyments, the 'super app' has been launched in 8 languages with its vision to combine features of popular social media apps and present it on one platform.

While speaking on its launch, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "I want to congratulate this young team. A few months ago, I expressed the need that we should have an app made in India. I had asked them how much time it will take? They told me 1-2 years. I insisted that I want it to be out on Guru Purnima. It was such a shock for them, but that is the spirit of the youth of India, they can think of the impossible and make it possible. I want to ask the giants of India to continue advising them, and help them."

This move is not only being seen as a massive boost to Indian startups and technologies under the country's 'Make in India' initiative, but also a big push to the youth of the nation to come up with such indigenous ideas.

