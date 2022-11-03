Meta India Head Ajit Mohan Quits After 4 Years; Set To Join Snap Inc: Reports

Ajit Mohan, head of Meta India, has stepped down from his role in the company after roughly four years, Meta confirmed, according to multiple media sources. Mohan will reportedly join Meta's rival company Snap Inc. where he will serve as the president of the company’s APAC business, Tech Crunch revealed via sources.

"Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company,” Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President of Global Business Group at Meta, said in an official statement.

"Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people", the statement further read. "We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit’s leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future".

About Ajit Mohan

Mohan joined Facebook, now Meta, in 2019 as the Vice President and Managing Director for India succeeding Umang Bedi who left the company in 2017. Before joining Facebook, Mohan served as the chief executive officer of Disney Plus Hotstar from January 2015 to December 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile and is said to have played a key role in making the company one of India's leading streaming services.

An alumna of John Hopkins University and the Wharton School, he was also a columnist for the Wall Street Journal for over a year and served as Senior Vice President and Executive Vice President at Star TV Network.