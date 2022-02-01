Meta Introduces 3D Avatars For Facebook, Messenger And Instagram; See Details

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms such as Facebook is bringing 3D avatars to Instagram. As of now, the feature is limited to users in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Users in these regions will be able to include their virtual avatar in feed posts, stories, profile pictures and more. On Monday, the company has announced several updates for all its platforms, including Messenger.

In a Facebook post, the CEO and founder of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg says that the company is updating Meta avatars with more expressions, faces and skin tones. The company has started experimenting with digital clothing as well, which includes NFL shirts one can wear for Super Bowl. Adding to it, Zuckerberg says "You can use your avatar across Quest, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. One day you will have multiple avatars ranging from expressive to photorealistic."

You can now use your 3D avatar across Quest, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. We’re also adding new facial shapes, skin tones, hearing aids and wheelchairs. And if you’re an NFL fan, you can suit up your avatar with new shirts for #SuperBowlLVI! 🏈https://t.co/Oje1mxtjrK pic.twitter.com/pRLVI99alV — Meta (@Meta) January 31, 2022

Users will be able to include their 3D avatars on social media platforms

As a result of the update, Instagram users will be able to use 3D avatars in Stories and DMs as well. The Instagram avatars will include various facial shapes, along with extensive features for the differently-abled, including implants, hearing aids and wheelchairs. These new avatars are also being rolled out to Facebook and Messenger. While the changes made to avatars on Facebook will also reflect in the other two platforms, users can set different avatars for each platform.

Commenting upon Meta's new avatars, the company's General Manager for avatars and identity, Aigerim Shorman says "Since revealing our long-term vision of the metaverse at Connect 2021, we’ve continued building out this next evolution of social technology, building towards a future where you can sit in the same room as loved ones who are actually thousands of miles away or work naturally with a talented team that spans the globe."

In a way, the feature is similar to how Snapchat created a 3D avatar of users using AR technology, which can then be captured in Snaps and sent over to other users on the platform. While the avatars are only available in selected regions, users can expect Meta to release them for other regions in near future. The 3D avatars will personalize users' content on the platform, from messages to public posts.

Image: META