META Launches Paid Blue Badge Verification Services For FB, Instagram; Details Inside

On February 19th, Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Meta Platforms (formerly known as Facebook), launched a new subscription service on Facebook and Instagram that will allow users to have verified account badges. For a minimum monthly fee of $11.99 on the web and $14.99 on iOS, users can verify their accounts with a government ID and receive a blue badge. This badge provides extra protection against fake accounts and impersonation.

The introduction of this subscription service is similar to the one that Twitter launched a few months ago, and it may help to reduce the prevalence of fake accounts on the platform. However, some users may be hesitant to provide their government ID for verification, and not everyone may be willing or able to pay the monthly fee. It will be important for Meta to address any privacy or security concerns and ensure that the service is accessible and beneficial to all users.

"This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services," Zuckerberg wrote in a statement posted to Facebook and Instagram. Meta Verified will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week before coming to markets in the United States and other countries.

The new subscription-based service is called "Meta Verified." This service is designed to offer content creators additional benefits, such as increased visibility and access to customer support, once their account has been verified with a government ID. It is currently being tested and targeted towards users over the age of 18 who are looking to expand their presence on the platform.

There will be no changes to existing verified accounts on Facebook and Instagram. However, it is unclear how Meta plans to price the service in countries where $12 per month may not be affordable or in cash-based economies where payment methods may be limited. It is worth noting that Elon Musk's attempt to launch a similar service on Twitter did not go well due to the presence of fake accounts.

Zuckerberg said it would cost $11.99 on the web, and $14.99 per month on iOS or Android

Taking to Facebook, Zuckerberg said, "This week we're starting to roll out Meta Verified, a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support. This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on iOS. We'll be rolling it out in Australia and New Zealand this week and in more countries soon," the post said.