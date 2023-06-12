Meta Promotes 'gender Discriminatory' Practices: Global Witness Report

Why you're reading this: As per CNN, Meta is facing allegations from human rights organisations in Europe claiming the algorithm it employs to target users with job adverts is discriminatory. The accusations are supported by data from the worldwide charity organisation Global Witness, which claims to demonstrate that Facebook's ad platform frequently targets users with job advertising based on traditional gender stereotypes.

3 things you need to know:

Meta has been accused by the 'Global Witness' of discriminatory practices

Facebook's ad platform frequently targets users on traditional gender stereotypes, as per reports

The tech giant has four new complaints related to its discriminatory practices

What do we know so far?

On Monday, in collaboration with nonprofits Bureau Clara Wichmann and Fondation des Femmes, Global Witness submitted complaints about Meta to human rights agencies and data protection authorities in France and the Netherlands. CNN in their report stated that the purpose of these complaints is to prompt investigations into whether Meta's actions violate human rights or data protection laws in these countries.

Is Facebook a repeat offender?

A ProPublica and New York Times investigation published in December 2017 revealed that several large firms targeted certain age groups with recruiting advertising. Age-based targeting was then described by Facebook as "an accepted industry practice".

In November 2017, a different ProPublica study revealed that Facebook's protocols allowed racist adverts to run. ProPublica was able to purchase hundreds of rental-home advertisements that were particularly aimed at groups who were barred, such as “African Americans, mothers of high school kids, people interested in wheelchair ramps, Jews, ex-pats from Argentina and Spanish speakers”.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission received a complaint against Facebook and 10 companies in September 2016 from the American Civil Liberties Union, Outten & Golden, and a labour union for allegedly using Facebook advertising to discriminate against job applicants, CNN reported. Facebook job postings were mostly for male users and only advertised openings in industries with a male predominance, the lawsuit stated.