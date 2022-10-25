Social media giant Facebook and Instagram warned the Canadian government to stop the news-sharing feature in the country if it passes a law requiring search engines and social media networks to pay for linking to news articles. The critical remarks from Facebook’s parent company- Meta- came after Canada’s parliament began considering Bill C-18, also known as The Online News Act. According to the proposed legislation, it needs internet platforms such as Google, Facebook and Instagram to adhere to the commercial agreement revenue model with the news organisations.

In a statement released on October 18, search engine, Google underscored that access to authoritative news is critical for democracy and core to the mission at Google. The American organisation noted it has been helping Canadians find the answers to what they are searching for online, including relevant and authoritative news content for the last 20 years. However, it argued the Bill includes an “undue preference” provision that prohibits a platform from “disadvantaging” any eligible news business and added it appreciates the desire to prevent a platform from retaliating against a publisher but stressed, "that’s not what this language does".

"Under threat of legal action - this measure will restrict Google and other platforms from applying policies and providing features that elevate trusted information sources over lower-quality content. This makes Search less relevant and less safe for Canadians. The “undue preference” language must be amended," said Google.

Facebook argues it doesn't earn much from news articles

On other hand, Facebook said it believes the Online News Act misrepresents the relationship between platforms and news publishers and urged the government to rethink its approach to help create a more fair and sustainable news industry in the long term. According to the social media giant, the framework of the current legislation presumes that Meta unfairly benefits from its relationship with publishers, "When in fact, the reverse is true". "Meta does not scrape content or links to news content. Posts with links to news articles make up less than 3% of what people see in their Facebook Feed, and Canadians tell us they want to see less news and political content," it said in a statement. Further, Facebook said it repeatedly shared with the government that news content is not a draw for its users and is not a significant source of revenue for the company.

Image: AP/Unsplash