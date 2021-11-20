Last Updated:

Meta To Release New Tools For Facebook Users To Customise Their News Feed

The features or controls will allow users to customise the Facebook News Feed on their devices. Additionally, it will also help advertisers on the platform.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Facebook to release new tools for users to customize their News Feed

Image: UNSPLASH


The Facebook News Feed consists of all the updates that show up on the home page of the platform, including photos, videos, statuses and advertisements. It is through this feed that people on the platform receive information about the activity in their social world. However, the options to customise the Facebook News Feed have been quite limited to date. Most recently, Facebook's parent company Meta has declared that it is working on new features for the News Feed. 

While announcing the features, Meta says in an official news post that "Our Community Standards are in place to help keep the platform safe by defining what is and is not allowed in our community, but that doesn’t mean everyone is interested in seeing or appearing next to the same content." Adding to this, Meta says "we are introducing a number of controls designed to give people and businesses the ability to tailor their News Feed experience. We are also announcing plans to collaborate with third-party partners to develop a brand suitability verification tool for News Feed."

Facebook will be releasing new controls for people to customise their News Feed

The features or controls will allow users to customise the Facebook News Feed on their devices. Meta says that users will be able to create a balance between the content they see from known users such as friends or family and the content from selected topics of News Feed Preferences. Additionally, Meta will be adding controls including Favorites, Snooze, Unfollow and Reconnect. The controls will help people see what they want and stay away from other content on the platform. 

READ | Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg alleging Facebook is biased towards BJP; seeks inquiry

Facebook will also be expanding News Feed controls for businesses and advertisers on the platform. The platform will be expanding Topic Exclusion controls for the News Feed test to a limited number of advertisers on Facebook, that run their ads in English. These controls will help advertisers to select a topic or up to three topics which will help Facebook define the target audience for the ad. The ads will not be shown to people who have recently engaged with the topics excluded by the advertiser. On the other side, those who are using the Facebook application can select the ways in which advertisers on the platform are able to reach them through a setting called Ads Preferences. 

READ | Facebook India officials to appear before Delhi assembly panel on Nov 18 over Delhi riots

Image: UNSPLASH

READ | Facebook whistleblower Sophie Zhang flags inaction against fake accounts 'run' by LS MP
READ | Facebook & Instagram suffer outage yet again, first since rebrand to 'Meta'
Tags: Facebook, Meta, News Feed
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com