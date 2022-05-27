Meta updates its Privacy Policy to provides users with more control over their audience

Meta is updating its Privacy Policy, former known as Data Policy. The company has announced the changes that will affect users via a blog post on May 26, 2022. The new Privacy Policy will be in effect from July 26, 2022, and will impact the users of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and other Meta products excluding WhatsApp, Workplace, Free Basics and Messenger Kids. Keep reading to know more about the changes made to Meta's Privacy Policy.

In the official blog post, Meta mentions that "we've rewritten and re-designed our Privacy Policy to make it easier to understand and clearer about how we use your information." Adding to it, Meta says "our terms of Service is being updated to better explain what is expected from us and who use our platforms." The company clearly specifies that "while the text looks different in both, these updates don't allow Meta to collect, use or share your data in new ways."

Meta changes privacy policy based on feedback from users & experts

Meta says that the changes it is making to its Privacy Policy are based on feedback it has received from privacy experts, policymakers and users. As a part of the change, users will get new Audience Controls and new ways to manage the advertisements they see on the platforms. Starting from May 26, 2022, users will get a new setting to make it easier for managing the audience of their posts on Facebook. Going forward, users will be able to select a default audience and all the posts they create after that will be visible to the selected people only.

Another new feature that comes with the new Privacy Policy provides users with a single control to set preferences across ad topics that reflect the interest targeting categories advertisers may use to reach them and the content they might see in an advertisement. Users can learn more about the Privacy Policy at the new Privacy Center launched by Meta, where people can learn more about the company's approach to privacy across all its platforms. Additionally, Instagram users will now be able to hide like counts on others' posts on the social media platform.