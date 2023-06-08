Meta Verified Comes To India: How Much It Costs & How You Can Get The Blue Tick

Months after microblogging site Twitter’s 'Blue' policy, American multinational technology conglomerate Meta on June 7 started verified service in India at a monthly subscription fee of Rs 699 for mobile apps. The social media giant also has plans to launch its verified service on the website in the upcoming months for a monthly subscription fee of Rs 599.

"Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in India starting today. People can purchase a monthly subscription for Rs. 699 on iOS and Android. In the coming months, we'll also introduce a web purchase option for Rs 599 a month," said Meta in a statement.

Users of Facebook and Instagram must provide a government ID to authenticate their accounts in order to subscribe to verified accounts. The verified account will offer account assistance and impersonator prevention.

Who is eligible to verify?

To be eligible, the user must be 18 years of age or older, and their accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, including prior posting history. Applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they are applying for.

The applicants must provide a government ID that corresponds to the profile name and image of the Facebook or Instagram account they are applying for.

"We want to make it easier for creators to establish a presence so they can focus on building their communities on Instagram or Facebook. As we continue to expand and evolve Meta Verified globally, there will also be no changes to accounts that were previously verified," the company said.

Contrary to the Twitter Blue subscription, which was rolled out earlier this year at a monthly fee of Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobile devices, the existing verified users were also made to pay the subscription fee in accordance with the new policy to maintain their verification status.