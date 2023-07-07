Meta's Threads App Emerges As A Potential Threat To Elon Musk-led Twitter's Dominance

Meta's new microblogging app 'Threads' is rapidly gaining traction as a viable alternative to Twitter, especially among American politicians and political observers seeking real-time news and debate. Within just 16 hours of its launch, the Instagram-linked app garnered over 30 million downloads, making it the fastest-downloaded app in history. Twitter, already feeling the pressure, has threatened legal action against Meta, accusing it of creating a "copycat" platform.

This development carries significant implications as previous Twitter competitors have struggled to match the size and bipartisan user base of the platform. However, Threads is successfully attracting participation from users across the political spectrum.

Why is Threads different from GETTR and Mastodon?

Alternative social media platforms like GETTR and Truth Social have primarily attracted conservative users, while liberals have found solace in platforms such as Mastodon and Post News. With Twitter facing its own challenges under the ownership of Elon Musk, lawmakers are eager to find a credible alternative that allows them to connect with their constituents.

"For members of Congress... it's really important for us to use social media to connect with the community," stated Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), as per a report from Axios. A House communications director also emphasised the significance of utilising any available tools to reach people in today's highly fragmented media landscape.

The numbers speak for themselves

More than a quarter of the 535 House members and senators have already created Threads accounts. While the majority are Democrats, notable Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and conservative figures like Sen. Ted Cruz, have also joined.

Additionally, several GOP presidential candidates, such as Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, and former Vice President Mike Pence, as well as various GOP governors, have embraced the platform. While the White House remains uncertain about joining Threads, several top aides, including Neera Tanden and Andrew Bates, have already established their presence.

The 1st real competitor to Twitter?

Since Threads is associated with the relatively non-partisan Instagram, it seems to carry less stigma compared to other competing platforms. Some GOP congressional aides have expressed their optimism, with one reportedly noting, "I think this will be the first real [T]witter competitor."

Nevertheless, not everyone is embracing Threads with open arms. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Donald Trump Jr. have accused the platform of bias against conservatives. Democrats, who don't like Musk, seem quite happy that an alternative to Twitter has emerged. One senior House Democrat reportedly described Twitter as an "unrecognizable cesspool of trolls."

How is Twitter responding to this new challenge?

In response to Meta's Threads platform, Twitter's lawyer, Alex Spiro, sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (Facebook's parent company), threatening legal action. Spiro accused Zuckerberg of engaging in the "systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property."

Competition is fine, cheating is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

The letter demands that Meta immediately cease using any Twitter trade secrets or confidential information. Musk himself has commented on the issue. "Competition is fine, cheating is not," he tweeted.

Any social media monopoly is despair — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

Musk also commented on a post which talked about the danger of Zuckerberg controlling so many social media apps.

On Twitter, everyone's voice matters.



Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover REAL-TIME information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others -- on Twitter YOU can be real.



YOU built the Twitter community. 🙏👏 And that's irreplaceable. This… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 6, 2023

Twitter's new CEO, Linda Yaccarino also commented on the issue, albeit indirectly. She suggested that just copying Twitter isn't enough as Twitter has an asset which its supposed "copycat apps" don't. What is it? Well, according to Linda, network dynamics work in Twitter's favour, which isn't something that can be replicated easily.

What does Twitter's founder think?

“We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” https://t.co/MavyysZCcP — jack (@jack) July 6, 2023

Twitter's founder, Jack Dorsey, certainly has strong views on this development. Highlighting the supposed lack of innovation, he remarked “we wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.”

As the battle for social media supremacy unfolds, the emergence of Threads as a viable contender presents a dynamic shift in the landscape. With politicians and users across the political spectrum embracing the new platform, the competition between Meta and Twitter is set to intensify, raising questions about the future of the social media landscape and the broader implications for political discourse and engagement online. Perhaps, Musk can take some comfort in the fact that Threads won't be launched in Europe any time soon, due to EU's strict regulations.